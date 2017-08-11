|
Best Oracle database manager/editor?
We have an Oracle 8i database that our developers run against and we currently use the 9i enterprise manager to view tables/values and do some minor manual data editing.
I was wondering if there is a more modern tool to use than OEM 9. One major annoyance with OEM is the lack of mousewheel support.
To keep this question objective, I basically need an Oracle Database editor that 1) has mousewheel support 2) can let a developer easily view tables and edit data
I looked at the latest Oracle 11 client but there doesn't seem to be a database manager in it!
