Ora 12547 tns lost contact



My technical envitement



mintLinux_18.1_64 bits serena

Oracle Data Base 11 Enterprise edition



i run the command dbca. the consequence of the database configuration went well until i had arrived to a step where i faced a problem ORA 12547 TNS LOST CONTACT and ih the termnal l found

root_mint@mintlinux-oraccle ~/app/root_mint/product/11.2.0/dbhome_1/bin $ dbca

sh: /bin/ksh: No such file or directory

sh: /bin/ksh: No such file or directory

sh: /bin/rpm: No such file or directory

sh: /bin/rpm: No such file or directory



