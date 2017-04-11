|
Warning Event: <hostname>.<domain.name>: <db_name> DB - Failed logon attempts
I get this message everyday:
OS_USER HOST_NAME TERMINAL USERID Login Date CLIENT_PROGRAM_NAME Error massage
oracle . SYSTEM 11-02-2017 14:54:05 sqlplus@. (TNS V1-V3) ORA-1017:invalid username/password; logon denied
[oracle@ ~]$ crontab -l
#Incremental backup of database
#0 4 * * * /home/oracle/cronjobs/rman_incr_backup.sh
#Backup archieve logs of database by every six hours
#0 */6 * * * /home/oracle/cronjobs/archivelog_backup.sh
#Clear all archive logs of DB by every four hours
#0 */4 * * * /home/oracle/cronjobs/archivelog_clear.sh
#BackUp Usage Statistic
#0 8 * * * /home/oracle/scripts/mgt_dump/stat_usage_dump.sh
[oracle@ ~]$
As you can see, all the cronjobs are commented...
Any ideas on where this message could be coming from? Even though the message says ...the error is coming from sql*plus ...I know that no one is starting sql*plus at exactly the same time everyday...
