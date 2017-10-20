Thread: index problem?

You can only have one object with a name in a schema. There is probably another object with the same name.
The other possibility is that if you have the recycle bin on, you could try purging the recycle bin, before creating the index.
Code:
SELECT owner, object_name, object_type, status
FROM all_objects
WHERE object_name='TABLE_POSITION_A_IDX2';
If you want to know what indexes exist on a table try this:
Code:
PURGE dba_recyclebin;
Code:
SELECT index_owner, index_name, column_name, column_position
FROM dba_ind_columns
WHERE table_name='TABLE_POSITION_ADJ'
ORDER BY 1,2,4;