Thread: index problem?

    Hey guys,

    I am trying to create index TABLE_POSITION_A_IDX2 ON TABLE_POSITION_ADJ


    CREATE INDEX TABLE_POSITION_A_IDX2 ON TABLE_POSITION_ADJ
    *
    ERROR at line 1:
    ORA-00955: name is already used by an existing object
    but it gives me following error
    ORA-00955: name is already used by an existing object

    but when i try to drop the index by
    drop index TABLE_POSITION_A_IDX2 it says
    ORA-01418: specified index does not exist

    Anyone could help me? Thanks!
    You can only have one object with a name in a schema. There is probably another object with the same name.

    Code:
    SELECT owner, object_name, object_type, status
  FROM all_objects
 WHERE object_name='TABLE_POSITION_A_IDX2';
    The other possibility is that if you have the recycle bin on, you could try purging the recycle bin, before creating the index.

    Code:
    PURGE dba_recyclebin;
    If you want to know what indexes exist on a table try this:

    Code:
    SELECT index_owner, index_name, column_name, column_position
   FROM dba_ind_columns
 WHERE table_name='TABLE_POSITION_ADJ'
 ORDER BY 1,2,4;
