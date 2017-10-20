

Forum

Oracle Forums

Oracle Database Administration

index problem? Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: index problem? Tweet #1 Join Date Oct 2017 Location Warsaw, Poland Posts 1 index problem? Hey guys,



I am trying to create index TABLE_POSITION_A_IDX2 ON TABLE_POSITION_ADJ





CREATE INDEX TABLE_POSITION_A_IDX2 ON TABLE_POSITION_ADJ

*

ERROR at line 1:

ORA-00955: name is already used by an existing object

but it gives me following error

ORA-00955: name is already used by an existing object



but when i try to drop the index by

drop index TABLE_POSITION_A_IDX2 it says

ORA-01418: specified index does not exist



Anyone could help me? Thanks! #2 Join Date Nov 2000 Location Pittsburgh, PA Posts 4,156 You can only have one object with a name in a schema. There is probably another object with the same name.



Code: SELECT owner, object_name, object_type, status FROM all_objects WHERE object_name='TABLE_POSITION_A_IDX2';



Code: PURGE dba_recyclebin;



Code: SELECT index_owner, index_name, column_name, column_position FROM dba_ind_columns WHERE table_name='TABLE_POSITION_ADJ' ORDER BY 1,2,4; this space intentionally left blank Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules





Click Here to Expand Forum to Full Width





