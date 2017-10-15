 how to move an oracle 8i 8.1.6 from linux to windows
DBAsupport.com Forums - Powered by vBulletin
Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: how to move an oracle 8i 8.1.6 from linux to windows

  1. 10-15-2017, 01:41 PM #1
    ids_73
    ids_73 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Posts
    1

    how to move an oracle 8i 8.1.6 from linux to windows

    hi there
    i have an oracle 8i database on a red hat linux 9 system an i want to move it on windows system how can i do that.

    anybody can assist

    thanks in advance
    IDS
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote Share on Google+
  2. 10-19-2017, 04:28 PM #2
    gandolf989's Avatar
    gandolf989
    gandolf989 is offline mod
    Join Date
    Nov 2000
    Location
    Pittsburgh, PA
    Posts
    4,156
    8i is way out of support. You really need to upgrade to 11g or 12c if you want support. Traditionally someone would export the data from Redhat,
    create a new windows database, create the schema users, give them the right privileges then import the data. I would be happy to do the migration
    for $40 per hour. You can probably use paypal to pay me. How big is your database? How much downtime can you take to move the data? Are you
    moving to 8i on Windows, or can you do an upgrade with this move?
    this space intentionally left blank
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote Share on Google+
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Click Here to Expand Forum to Full Width