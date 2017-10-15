Thread: how to move an oracle 8i 8.1.6 from linux to windows

8i is way out of support. You really need to upgrade to 11g or 12c if you want support. Traditionally someone would export the data from Redhat,
create a new windows database, create the schema users, give them the right privileges then import the data. I would be happy to do the migration
for $40 per hour. You can probably use paypal to pay me. How big is your database? How much downtime can you take to move the data? Are you
moving to 8i on Windows, or can you do an upgrade with this move?
