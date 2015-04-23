

Forum

Oracle Forums

Oracle Database Administration

PLSQL Procedure to Grant Privs on Schema Objects Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: PLSQL Procedure to Grant Privs on Schema Objects Tweet #1 Join Date Oct 2007 Posts 36 PLSQL Procedure to Grant Privs on Schema Objects Hi to all,



We have a client that's in the middle of a big project - collecting data from different sources and loading the data into an Oracle 12.1.0.2 database running on Linux 6.9. New schemas are being created and so are the new users accounts. The users are granted GRANT SELECT privileges on all schemas tables and Views. A ROLE has not

been affective as many new schemas and objects are being created. We are constantly updating the ROLE. To avoid manually running the GRANT privileges, I need to create an Oracle PLSQL Procedure that would GRANT the SELECT privileges on the schemas TABLES and VIEWS objects to the users. This PLSQL Procedure would be scheduled to run constantly.



How best could I go about this? Any assistance would be greatly appreciated.



Thank you,



Lucky A Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules





Click Here to Expand Forum to Full Width





