What was your first week as a DBA like?
I recently got a new job at a company as a DBA. I know for now they plan on training me for a lot of things they are planning to do. They are going to go from pl/sql oracle to postgre sql. I have general knowledge of being a dba from training but have never done it before so I just want to see and know what to expect..
