I have never done patching Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: I have never done patching Tweet #1 Join Date Aug 2017 Posts 11 I have never done patching Hi can I just go online and install the current patch and practice patching on my linux laptop at home? I have the notes for it but never done it in person and I really want to become good at it before i start working #2 Join Date Nov 2000 Location Pittsburgh, PA Posts 4,152 In order to install an Oracle path, you need to have an account with Oracle Support as well as a CSI number registered with Oracle. You can then download the relevant patches and install them. I'm guessing that you don't have a support contract with Oracle. This might be something that you need to do after you start your new job. this space intentionally left blank #3 Join Date Aug 2017 Posts 11 ook do you know if someone or where I can just get a patch to practicing patching on my current Linux laptop #4 Join Date Nov 2000 Location Pittsburgh, PA Posts 4,152 Here is a link to the July 2017 Security patch.



http://www.oracle.com/technetwork/se...7-3236622.html



You might not be able to download them, based on not having a CSI attached to your support profile.

