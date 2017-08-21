

What type of Oracle Perfomance Tunning do you do as an ORACLE DBA? Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: What type of Oracle Perfomance Tunning do you do as an ORACLE DBA? Tweet #1 Join Date Aug 2017 Posts 11 What type of Oracle Perfomance Tunning do you do as an ORACLE DBA? I understand the concept of it. AWR, ADD and the purpose of tunning is to make sure the database runs smoother and fix bottleneck. But what exactly is it besides add indexes and clearing out old archive logs. Or is it just that simple? #2 Join Date Nov 2000 Location Pittsburgh, PA Posts 4,152 I'm not sure what you mean by ADD. But AWR reports can help you to see changes in execution

on queries over time. If you have a new application, as the data volumes increase some queries

might become noticeably slower. Some queries are going to be affected more by additional data

than others. Non correlated sub-queries can have very different execution plans based on the

amount of data that is being returned. this space intentionally left blank #3 Join Date Aug 2017 Posts 11 sry I met ADDM automatic database diagnostic monitor. OK so in a nutshell performance tunning is basically adding indexing, using certain queries, clearing out old data to make the database run faster? #4 Join Date Nov 2000 Location Pittsburgh, PA Posts 4,152 For me, tuning databases are about solving problems. Its about finding issues that affect applications and fixing them. The way that you tune has much to do with the type of application you are supporting. Are you supporting an OLTP, Decision Support or data warehouse application. The type of application will affect the number of types of queries, and the cost of running them. So you should focus on the users and whether or not they are getting what they need to do their jobs. this space intentionally left blank #5 Join Date Aug 2017 Posts 11 ah Ok I get it. In class I we used more learned and worked more in OLTP but my new job I will be working in more of a data warehouse application. In class we really only learned how to do things in the terminal using oracle linux. We didnt use much front end applications at all. We only learned how AWR works the syntax to gather statistics and what not. Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

