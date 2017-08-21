

What is the first thing you do when you get to work? Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: What is the first thing you do when you get to work? Tweet #1 Join Date Aug 2017 Posts 11 What is the first thing you do when you get to work? I am a brand new dba here and will start in september. I just want to know how do you start your day? what checks do you do? I had training as a dba but its all really only classroom so I just wanted to see how you start your day as an Oracle DBA. #2 Join Date Nov 2000 Location Pittsburgh, PA Posts 4,152 For me I get emails from the backup scripts when they fail. So I check for failed backups, and grid alerts.

Given that you are a Jr DBA, you will probably work with other DBA's so you should read and understand

all of the documentation that they have, look for things that aren't properly documented or where the

documentation has not been updated recently and work on the documentation.



Finally, since you will likely work with other DBA's, they will probably plan out what they want to to focus on.

But if you are looking for something to do between now and your first day you should create a VM running Linux

if you are going to work in a Linux shop, otherwise Windows is fine, and create a database, then practice backup

and recovery for that database. You want to know that you can always restore a database if things go wrong. this space intentionally left blank #3 Join Date Aug 2017 Posts 11 thank you! I have oracle on my other laptop its 12c running on oracle linux. So back up and recovery I know and basic things like multiplex controlfiles, redo logs, create tables, views, indexs, etc. I just don't know much about front end applications yet. Since really I do everything from the terminal.



I can install oracle on windows easily no problem but installing it on Linux theres is always an issue. I had someone from class install it for me but I want to learn how to do it myself but am having trouble finding a good guide. I think the issue I was having was I did not set the bash profile correctly. I am pretty new to linux so was unsure of what that was beside the settings of what database and oracle you are in. #4 Join Date Nov 2000 Location Pittsburgh, PA Posts 4,152 When you install Oracle on Linux are you using Centos, Redhat or Scientific Linux? Have you set the SHMEM, SHMAX, Files, etc?

When there is a new version of Oracle that you want to install, you need to start with the Quick Installation Guide. Make sure that you have all of the prerequisites before you start the install.



