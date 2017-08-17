 Compressing the Tablespace without Increasing the Size
Thread: Compressing the Tablespace without Increasing the Size

    sowji.oracle
    Compressing the Tablespace without Increasing the Size

    Our Oracle production database (11.2.0.4) running on Linux has a Tablespace which consists of two datafiles (stores Application Audit log not DB audit logs) one with 31GB which is 100% full and other new datafile has been added with 10GB autoextend to maxsize of 20GB (in which 8GB has already been used out of 20GB). The application audit log table was created on 2014.

    The database is growing drastically since a month and the retention they want to keep is for 7 years. Whenever they run a report, they want the data from the past 7 years to be accessed.

    Is there any way that these application audit logs can be moved from database and kept at OS level by archiving them or any other methods where the database growth comes down by compressing?
    gandolf989
    You can pay for advanced compression and compress the log table for OLTP. That would allow you to query that data
    while it is compressed. If you have the information in a clob, you can change that to a bfile and possible compress the
    file. You would then pipe the file through gzip for uncompressing. If you have the partitioning option, you can partition
    by day and then roll that up to month. Then drop a monthly partition every month to keep 7 years worth of data.
