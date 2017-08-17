Thread: Compressing the Tablespace without Increasing the Size

You can pay for advanced compression and compress the log table for OLTP. That would allow you to query that data
while it is compressed. If you have the information in a clob, you can change that to a bfile and possible compress the
file. You would then pipe the file through gzip for uncompressing. If you have the partitioning option, you can partition
by day and then roll that up to month. Then drop a monthly partition every month to keep 7 years worth of data.
this space intentionally left blank