Thread: Trying to create a job in job library

It would help if you explained how you know what username to pass in. When you schedule a job you can pass in parameters, but as far as I know, those parameters are static. You could create a table and populate it with usernames, then have your job read the table and act of every username that is in there. You might want to have a column populated by a sequence, then read the sequence and username into a PL/SQL collection. You would then iterate through the collection acting on each username and deleting the record from the table once you act on it.
this space intentionally left blank