

Forum

Oracle Forums

Oracle Database Administration

Trying to create a job in job library Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Trying to create a job in job library Tweet #1 Join Date Jul 2017 Posts 1 Trying to create a job in job library Hello All,

I am trying to create a simple job in OEM 12c job library and I need to pass a parameter for username. username changes and it cannot be fixed value. How do i pass this as a parameter



WHENEVER SQLERROR EXIT FAILURE;

select username, account_status from dba_users where username = '&USERNAME'; #2 Join Date Nov 2000 Location Pittsburgh, PA Posts 4,152 It would help if you explained how you know what username to pass in. When you schedule a job you can pass in parameters, but as far as I know, those parameters are static. You could create a table and populate it with usernames, then have your job read the table and act of every username that is in there. You might want to have a column populated by a sequence, then read the sequence and username into a PL/SQL collection. You would then iterate through the collection acting on each username and deleting the record from the table once you act on it. this space intentionally left blank Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules





Click Here to Expand Forum to Full Width





