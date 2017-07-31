 Trying to create a job in job library
Thread: Trying to create a job in job library

  07-31-2017, 12:47 PM
    sirisayshi
    Jul 2017
    1

    Trying to create a job in job library

    Hello All,
    I am trying to create a simple job in OEM 12c job library and I need to pass a parameter for username. username changes and it cannot be fixed value. How do i pass this as a parameter

    WHENEVER SQLERROR EXIT FAILURE;
    select username, account_status from dba_users where username = '&USERNAME';
  08-01-2017, 09:27 AM
    gandolf989
    gandolf989
    Nov 2000
    Pittsburgh, PA
    4,152
    It would help if you explained how you know what username to pass in. When you schedule a job you can pass in parameters, but as far as I know, those parameters are static. You could create a table and populate it with usernames, then have your job read the table and act of every username that is in there. You might want to have a column populated by a sequence, then read the sequence and username into a PL/SQL collection. You would then iterate through the collection acting on each username and deleting the record from the table once you act on it.
