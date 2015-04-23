I am trying to do self join on table to find desired result.
The issue here is there are 7 level of hierarchy and i have to do 7 self joins to get result. But it is taking tie.
Is there any way we can use other method to resolve it.
QUERY:-
Code:
SELECT DISTINCT
        LOWER(G.parent) AS PARENT_NAME,
        A.ID
      FROM
        EMP a
      LEFT JOIN EMP B
      ON
        a.PARENT_ID = B.EMP_ID
      LEFT JOIN EMP C
      ON
        B.PARENT_ID = C.EMP_ID
      LEFT JOIN EMP D
      ON
        C.PARENT_ID = D.EMP_ID
        LEFT JOIN EMP E
      ON
        D.PARENT_ID = E.EMP_ID
        LEFT JOIN EMP F
      ON
        E.PARENT_ID = F.EMP_ID
        LEFT JOIN EMP G
      ON
        F.PARENT_ID = G.EMP_ID