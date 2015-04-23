

Forum

Oracle Forums

Oracle Development

Need help with query Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Need help with query Tweet #1 Join Date Jun 2017 Posts 1 Need help with query I am trying to do self join on table to find desired result.

The issue here is there are 7 level of hierarchy and i have to do 7 self joins to get result. But it is taking tie.

Is there any way we can use other method to resolve it.

QUERY:-

SELECT DISTINCT LOWER(G.parent) AS PARENT_NAME, A.ID FROM EMP a LEFT JOIN EMP B ON a.PARENT_ID = B.EMP_ID LEFT JOIN EMP C ON B.PARENT_ID = C.EMP_ID LEFT JOIN EMP D ON C.PARENT_ID = D.EMP_ID LEFT JOIN EMP E ON D.PARENT_ID = E.EMP_ID LEFT JOIN EMP F ON E.PARENT_ID = F.EMP_ID LEFT JOIN EMP G ON F.PARENT_ID = G.EMP_ID

