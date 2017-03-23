Thread: correct my script shell to backup with rman

 correct my script shell to backup with rman
correct my script shell to backup with rman

    godoracle
    correct my script shell to backup with rman

    Hi EVERYBODY,
    hope you are doing well,
    i am not an expert on linux
    i try to create script shell to backup with rman
    i did some configuiration regarding some parameter

    below my script

    Code:
    #!/bin/sh
export ORACLE_SID=bss
export ORACLE_HOME=/home/oracle/10.2.0/db/
cd /home/oracle/10.2.0/db/bin
./rman
exit
connect target sys/bss
{
run
backup incremental   0 database plus archivelog;
}
    gandolf989
    Here is my version. This presumes that you have enterprise edition and a block change tracking file.
    If you don't have both then you won't be doing true incremental backups. If you do then you need
    to do an "incremental 0" once per week and an "incremental 1" the other 6 days.

    But this should get you started. It will also clean up old backups and archive logs. You will need
    to change the retention depending on what works for you. You also need to put in a value for
    backup directory.

    Code:
    #!/bin/bash

export ORACLE_SID=bss
export ORACLE_HOME=/home/oracle/10.2.0/db/
export LD_LIBRARY_PATH=${ORACLE_HOME}/lib
export TNS_ADMIN=${ORACLE_HOME}/network/admin
export PATH:${ORACLE_HOME}/bin:${PATH}

export BACKUPDIR="backup directory"

export CURR_TIME=`/bin/date +%Y%m%d_%H%M%S`
export RMANLOGFILE=${BACKUPDIR}/backup_rman_${ORACLE_SID}_${CURR_TIME}.log

exec >${RMANLOGFILE}
exec 2>&1

rman connect target / >>EOF
# configuration commands
CONFIGURE RETENTION POLICY TO REDUNDANCY 3;
CONFIGURE DEVICE TYPE DISK PARALLELISM 4 BACKUP TYPE TO COMPRESSED BACKUPSET;
CONFIGURE ARCHIVELOG DELETION POLICY TO BACKED UP 2 TIMES TO DISK;

configure channel device type disk format '${BACKUPDIR}/%d_%Y_%M_%D_%t_%s_%c_%p';

run {
BACKUP CURRENT CONTROLFILE;
SQL "alter system switch logfile";
backup incremental 0 database plus archivelog;
}

CHANGE ARCHIVELOG ALL CROSSCHECK;
CROSSCHECK BACKUP;
DELETE NOPROMPT OBSOLETE;
EOF
exec 1>&-
exec 2>&-
    godoracle
    HI GANDOLF989,
    i will active block change track on my database .
    let me test it and i come back to you
    but thank advance for your help.

    best regard
    Leopold Godo
