

Forum

Oracle Forums

Oracle Database Administration

correct my script shell to backup with rman Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: correct my script shell to backup with rman Tweet #1 Join Date Mar 2017 Posts 2 correct my script shell to backup with rman Hi EVERYBODY,

hope you are doing well,

i am not an expert on linux

i try to create script shell to backup with rman

i did some configuiration regarding some parameter



below my script



Code: #!/bin/sh export ORACLE_SID=bss export ORACLE_HOME=/home/oracle/10.2.0/db/ cd /home/oracle/10.2.0/db/bin ./rman exit connect target sys/bss { run backup incremental 0 database plus archivelog; } Last edited by gandolf989; 03-24-2017 at 11:38 AM . #2 Join Date Nov 2000 Location Pittsburgh, PA Posts 4,134 Here is my version. This presumes that you have enterprise edition and a block change tracking file.

If you don't have both then you won't be doing true incremental backups. If you do then you need

to do an "incremental 0" once per week and an "incremental 1" the other 6 days.



But this should get you started. It will also clean up old backups and archive logs. You will need

to change the retention depending on what works for you. You also need to put in a value for

backup directory.



Code: #!/bin/bash export ORACLE_SID=bss export ORACLE_HOME=/home/oracle/10.2.0/db/ export LD_LIBRARY_PATH=${ORACLE_HOME}/lib export TNS_ADMIN=${ORACLE_HOME}/network/admin export PATH:${ORACLE_HOME}/bin:${PATH} export BACKUPDIR="backup directory" export CURR_TIME=`/bin/date +%Y%m%d_%H%M%S` export RMANLOGFILE=${BACKUPDIR}/backup_rman_${ORACLE_SID}_${CURR_TIME}.log exec >${RMANLOGFILE} exec 2>&1 rman connect target / >>EOF # configuration commands CONFIGURE RETENTION POLICY TO REDUNDANCY 3; CONFIGURE DEVICE TYPE DISK PARALLELISM 4 BACKUP TYPE TO COMPRESSED BACKUPSET; CONFIGURE ARCHIVELOG DELETION POLICY TO BACKED UP 2 TIMES TO DISK; configure channel device type disk format '${BACKUPDIR}/%d_%Y_%M_%D_%t_%s_%c_%p'; run { BACKUP CURRENT CONTROLFILE; SQL "alter system switch logfile"; backup incremental 0 database plus archivelog; } CHANGE ARCHIVELOG ALL CROSSCHECK; CROSSCHECK BACKUP; DELETE NOPROMPT OBSOLETE; EOF exec 1>&- exec 2>&- this space intentionally left blank #3 Join Date Mar 2017 Posts 2 HI GANDOLF989,

i will active block change track on my database .

let me test it and i come back to you

but thank advance for your help.



best regard

Leopold Godo Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules





Click Here to Expand Forum to Full Width





