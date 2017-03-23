Thread: correct my script shell to backup with rman

Here is my version. This presumes that you have enterprise edition and a block change tracking file.
If you don't have both then you won't be doing true incremental backups. If you do then you need
to do an "incremental 0" once per week and an "incremental 1" the other 6 days.
But this should get you started. It will also clean up old backups and archive logs. You will need
to change the retention depending on what works for you. You also need to put in a value for
backup directory.
Code:
#!/bin/bash
export ORACLE_SID=bss
export ORACLE_HOME=/home/oracle/10.2.0/db/
export LD_LIBRARY_PATH=${ORACLE_HOME}/lib
export TNS_ADMIN=${ORACLE_HOME}/network/admin
export PATH:${ORACLE_HOME}/bin:${PATH}
export BACKUPDIR="backup directory"
export CURR_TIME=`/bin/date +%Y%m%d_%H%M%S`
export RMANLOGFILE=${BACKUPDIR}/backup_rman_${ORACLE_SID}_${CURR_TIME}.log
exec >${RMANLOGFILE}
exec 2>&1
rman connect target / >>EOF
# configuration commands
CONFIGURE RETENTION POLICY TO REDUNDANCY 3;
CONFIGURE DEVICE TYPE DISK PARALLELISM 4 BACKUP TYPE TO COMPRESSED BACKUPSET;
CONFIGURE ARCHIVELOG DELETION POLICY TO BACKED UP 2 TIMES TO DISK;
configure channel device type disk format '${BACKUPDIR}/%d_%Y_%M_%D_%t_%s_%c_%p';
run {
BACKUP CURRENT CONTROLFILE;
SQL "alter system switch logfile";
backup incremental 0 database plus archivelog;
}
CHANGE ARCHIVELOG ALL CROSSCHECK;
CROSSCHECK BACKUP;
DELETE NOPROMPT OBSOLETE;
EOF
exec 1>&-
exec 2>&-
this space intentionally left blank