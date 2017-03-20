|
-
Ora 12547 tns lost contact
Hi
My technical envitement
mintLinux_18.1_64 bits serena
Oracle Data Base 11 Enterprise edition
i run the command dbca. the consequence of the database configuration went well until i had arrived to a step where i faced a problem ORA 12547 TNS LOST CONTACT and ih the termnal l found
root_mint@mintlinux-oraccle ~/app/root_mint/product/11.2.0/dbhome_1/bin $ dbca
sh: /bin/ksh: No such file or directory
sh: /bin/ksh: No such file or directory
sh: /bin/rpm: No such file or directory
sh: /bin/rpm: No such file or directory
Image.jpg
Any Help will be highly appreciated.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules
|
Click Here to Expand Forum to Full Width