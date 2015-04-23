Hello I am trying to navigate the problem i am having with memory issues and

ORA-04031: unable to allocate 32 bytes of shared memory

my memory set up this way by previous dba:

memory_target = 0
Mameroy_Max_target = 6442450944
large_pool_size 0
sga_max_size 6442450944
sga_target 3170893824
shared_pool_size 0

on oracle 11.2.03

Please guide what should be and need done.

Thanks